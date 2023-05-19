TN 10th Board Result 2023 Declared: How to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC Marksheet? Easy Steps Here

Tamil Nadu class 10 result 2023 have been announced on the official website. Candidates can check their board results at tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Result 2023: TN SSLC Result 2023 has been announced on the official website. The board will soon be releasing the TN HSE +1 results. Candidates who appeared for the Plus 1 exams will be able to check the board result through the link given on the official website - tnresultsnic.in.

The TN SSLC marks memo download from the website will be considered provisional until the board issues the original marks memos to the students. The TN 10th marksheet will be available through the respective schools shortly after the board results are announced.

TN board conducted the SSLC exams from April 6 to 20, 2023. Over 9 lakh students are said to have appeared for the board exams. Candidates can check here the details of the TN 10th marks memo, the steps to download it, and the details provided.

TN 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 will be announced by officials today, May 19, 2023. According to the notification released by officials, TN 10th results will be announced by 10 am. Candidates must note that the state education minister will be announcing the SSLC Results. This year over 9 lakh students have appeared for the TN 10th exams which were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023.

How to Download TN 10th Result 2023 marks memo

The Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website today, May 19, 2023. Candidates eagerly waiting can follow the steps provided here to download the marksheet.

Step 1: Visit the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The TN SSLC marks memo will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TN 10th result for further reference

TN Board 10th Result 2023 - Details Given on the marks memo

TN SSLC Result 2023 will be announced online today. When downloading the 10th SSLC marksheet students must cross check the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Grade point

Qualifying status

What After TN SSLC Result 2023?

After the Tamil Nadu board 10th results 2023 are announced, students who have scored the minimum required marks and above will be eligible to apply for higher education. Others however will have to appear for the supplementary exams to improve their scores. The details regarding the supplementary exams will be available soon.

