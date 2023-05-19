TN Board 10th Result 2023: List of Documents Required to Check TN SSLC Result and Download Mark Sheet and Memo

TN class 10 result 2023 to be announced today, May 19, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the class 10 results through the link available here.

TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2023 will be announced today, May 19, 2023. The link for students to check their board results will be available on the board website at 10 am. The announcement regarding the date and time was made by the Tamil Nadu education minister when announcing the class 12 exams.

To check the TN class 10 result 2023, students are required to visit the board website and enter the registration number and date of birth in the result link. The details to be entered in the login will also be available on the TN class 10 hall ticket.

This year TN Board 10th exams were conducted from April 6 to 20, 2023. Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu board exams. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the board results on the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

TN board conducted the SSLC exams from April 6 to 20, 2023. Over 9 lakh students are said to have appeared for the board exams. Candidates can check here the details of the TN 10th mark sheet, the steps to download it, and the details provided.

Check Latest Updates on TN SSLC Result 2023

10th public exam result 2023 link

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th result 2023 will be announced on the website of the board at 10 am. candidates can visit the list of websites provided below to check their board results.

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

tnresults.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

Updated as on May 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM

10th Public Exam Result 2023

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced today, May 19, 2023. According to the board officials, the results will be announced at 10 am today. Candidates can check their results on the website - tnresults.nic.in

Updated as on May 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM

TN Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials. The link for students to check the result will be available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. at 10 am.

TN Board 10th Result 2023 - List of Documents Required

To check the Tamil Nadu board 10th results, students can enter their login credentials in the link provided. The login credentials such as the registration number and date of birth are mentioned on the TN SSLC hall ticket. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them when checking the board results.

TN Board 10th Result 2023: Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Tamil Nadu board will be releasing the class 10 result today, May 19, 2023. To download the marksheet students are required to visit the website and log in through the given link. Follow the below-given steps to download the TN SSLC marks memo

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link

Step 3: Enter the Class 10 roll number

Step 4: Download the 10th mark sheet for further admissions