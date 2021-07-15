TN Govt Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 202 Law Officer Posts, Download Notification @tn.gov.in

Government of Tamil Nadu is hiring 202 Law Officer for Madras High Court and its Bench at Maduri. Check Details Here

TN Govt Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Government of Tamil Nadu has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Law Officer such as additional advocate General, State Government Pleader, Government Pleader, Special Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader and Government Advocate (Civil Side/ Criminal Side/ Taxes) for Madras High Court and its Bench at Maduri on its official website tn.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MHC Recruitment 2021 on or before 29 July 2021 through offline mode



TN Govt Madras High Court Law Officer Notice

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 29 July 2021 by 5:45 PM

TN Govt Madras High Court Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 202

Additional advocate General - 09 State Government Pleader - 01 Government Pleader - 01 Special Government Pleader - 33 Additional Government Pleader - 55 Government Advocate (Civil Side/ Criminal Side/ Taxes) - 103

Eligibility Criteria for TN Madras High Court Govt Law Officer

Advocate with relevant experience

How to Apply for MHC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Madras High Court Recruitment in the prescribed format and the send the application to ‘The Secretary to Government, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai- 600 009’ on or before 29 July 2021 upto 5:45 PM.