TN Govt Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 202 Law Officer Posts, Download Notification @tn.gov.in

TN Govt Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: Government of Tamil Nadu has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Law Officer such as additional advocate General, State Government Pleader, Government Pleader, Special Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader and Government Advocate (Civil Side/ Criminal Side/ Taxes) for Madras High Court and its Bench at Maduri on its official website tn.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MHC Recruitment 2021 on or before 29 July 2021 through offline mode
TN Govt Madras High Court Law Officer Notice
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 29 July 2021 by 5:45 PM
TN Govt Madras High Court Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 202
- Additional advocate General - 09
- State Government Pleader - 01
- Government Pleader - 01
- Special Government Pleader - 33
- Additional Government Pleader - 55
- Government Advocate (Civil Side/ Criminal Side/ Taxes) - 103
Eligibility Criteria for TN Madras High Court Govt Law Officer
Advocate with relevant experience
How to Apply for MHC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Madras High Court Recruitment in the prescribed format and the send the application to ‘The Secretary to Government, Public Department, Secretariat, Chennai- 600 009’ on or before 29 July 2021 upto 5:45 PM.