TN Govt Recruitment 2021 for 608 Sagar Mitra Posts in Fishery Department, Download Notification @fisheries.tn.gov.in

TN Govt Sagar Mitra Recruitment 2021: Department of Fisheries, Government of Tamil Nadu has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sagar Mitra on contractual basis for one year in the coastal fishing villages of Tamil Nadu on its website - fisheries.tn.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TN Sagar Mitra Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 19 February 2021. A total of 608 vacancies are available in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 February 2021

Vacancy Details

Sagar Mitra - 608 Posts

TN Govt Sagar Mitra Salary:

The Sagar Mitra will be provided with a performance incentive of Rs.10,000/- per month against a set of predetermined tasks. Additional performance incentives up to Rs.5,000/- in a month will be given to Sagar Mitra against additional tasks entrusted from time-to-time

Eligibility Criteria for TN Govt Sagar Mitra Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Fisheries professional possessing a minimum Bachelor degree in Fisheries Science/Marine Biology/Zoology.

Knowledge of Information Technolgy (IT) is essential.

He/She will be preferably a local person a resident of respective coastal village/ near by village of age not more than 35 years, who has effective communication skills in Tamil.

How to Apply for TN Govt Sagar Mitra Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TN Fishery Department Recruitment in the prescribed format. Filled in application should reach the concerned Assistant Director of Fisheries of the respective coastal districts concerned on or before 19 February 2021.

TN Govt Sagar Mitra Notification Download

TN Sagar Mitra Districts