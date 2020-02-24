Search

TN HSC Time Table 2020- Tamil Nadu 12th Public Time Table 2020

The Tamil Nadu Board has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020.  The students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC Examination 2020 can note down the TN 12th Public Time Table for all the streams from this article.

Feb 24, 2020 12:51 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
TN HSC Time Table 2020
TN HSC Time Table 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020 / TN 12th Public Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC Examination 2020 can note down the TN 12th Public Time Table for all the streams from this article. The Tamil Nadu Board through an official notification has published the TN HSC Exam Public Exam 2020 on the official website that is dge.tn.gov..in. The Tamil Nadu Board HSC Public Time Table 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. 

TN HSC Exam Public Exam 2020/ Tamil Nadu Class 12th Public Exam 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020 / TN 12th Public Time Table 2020. Check the TN HSC Time table 2020 for all the streams as well as for both old and new syllabus from the below-mentioned tables: 

TN HSC Time Table 2020 (New Syllabus):

Dates

Subjects 

2nd March 2020

Monday

Language

5th March 2020

Thursday

English

9th March 2020

Monday

Mathematics

Zoology

Commerce

Micro Biology

Nutrition Dietetics

Textiles & Dress Designing

Food Service Management

Agricultural Science

Nursing (General)

Nursing Vocational

12th March 2020

Thursday

Communicative English

Ethics And Indian Culture

Computer Science

Computer Applications

Bio-Chemistry

Advanced Language (Tamil)

Home Science

Political Science

Statistics

 

16th March 2020

Monday

Physics

Economics

Computer Technology

20th March 2020

Friday

Biology

Botany

History

Business Mathematics and Statistics

Basic Electrical Engineering

Basic Electronics Engineering

Basic Civil Engineering

Basic Automobile Engineering

Basic Mechanical Engineering 

Textile Technology

Office Management and Secretaryship

 

24th March 2020

Tuesday

Chemistry

Accountancy

Geography

 

TN HSC Time Table 2020 (Old Syllabus):

 

Dates

Subjects 

2nd March 2020

Monday

Language

5th March 2020

Thursday

English

9th March 2020

Monday

Mathematics

Zoology

Commerce

Micro Biology

Nutrition Dietetics

Textiles & Dress Designing

Food Management and Child Care

Agricultural Practices

Nursing (General)

Nursing (Vocational)

12th March 2020

Thursday

Communicative English

Indian Culture

Computer Science

Bio-Chemistry

Advanced Language (Tamil)

Home Science

Political Science

Statistics

16th March 2020

Monday

Physics

Economics

General Machinist

Electronic Equipments

Draughtsman Civil

Electrical Machines and Appliances

Auto Mechanic

Textile Technology

20th March 2020

Friday

Biology

Botany

History

Business Mathematics 

Office Management 

Accountancy and Auditing

 

24th March 2020

Tuesday

Chemistry

Accountancy

Geography

 

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is the official authority responsible for publishing the TN HSC Time Table 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Tamil Nadu Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the TN HSC Result 2020. The Tamil Nadu HSC Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is dge.tn.gov.in. The students appearing for the TN HSC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the Tamil Nadu HSC Exam Public Exam 2020 from this page.

Related Stories