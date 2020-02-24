TN HSC Time Table 2020- Tamil Nadu 12th Public Time Table 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020 / TN 12th Public Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC Examination 2020 can note down the TN 12th Public Time Table for all the streams from this article. The Tamil Nadu Board through an official notification has published the TN HSC Exam Public Exam 2020 on the official website that is dge.tn.gov..in. The Tamil Nadu Board HSC Public Time Table 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.
TN HSC Time Table 2020 (New Syllabus):
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
2nd March 2020
Monday
|
Language
|
5th March 2020
Thursday
|
English
|
9th March 2020
Monday
|
Mathematics
Zoology
Commerce
Micro Biology
Nutrition Dietetics
Textiles & Dress Designing
Food Service Management
Agricultural Science
Nursing (General)
Nursing Vocational
|
12th March 2020
Thursday
|
Communicative English
Ethics And Indian Culture
Computer Science
Computer Applications
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language (Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
Physics
Economics
Computer Technology
|
20th March 2020
Friday
|
Biology
Botany
History
Business Mathematics and Statistics
Basic Electrical Engineering
Basic Electronics Engineering
Basic Civil Engineering
Basic Automobile Engineering
Basic Mechanical Engineering
Textile Technology
Office Management and Secretaryship
|
24th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Chemistry
Accountancy
Geography
TN HSC Time Table 2020 (Old Syllabus):
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
2nd March 2020
Monday
|
Language
|
5th March 2020
Thursday
|
English
|
9th March 2020
Monday
|
Mathematics
Zoology
Commerce
Micro Biology
Nutrition Dietetics
Textiles & Dress Designing
Food Management and Child Care
Agricultural Practices
Nursing (General)
Nursing (Vocational)
|
12th March 2020
Thursday
|
Communicative English
Indian Culture
Computer Science
Bio-Chemistry
Advanced Language (Tamil)
Home Science
Political Science
Statistics
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
Physics
Economics
General Machinist
Electronic Equipments
Draughtsman Civil
Electrical Machines and Appliances
Auto Mechanic
Textile Technology
|
20th March 2020
Friday
|
Biology
Botany
History
Business Mathematics
Office Management
Accountancy and Auditing
|
24th March 2020
Tuesday
|
Chemistry
Accountancy
Geography
