TN HSC Time Table 2020- Tamil Nadu 12th Public Time Table 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020 / TN 12th Public Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSC Examination 2020 can note down the TN 12th Public Time Table for all the streams from this article. The Tamil Nadu Board through an official notification has published the TN HSC Exam Public Exam 2020 on the official website that is dge.tn.gov..in. The Tamil Nadu Board HSC Public Time Table 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

TN HSC Exam Public Exam 2020/ Tamil Nadu Class 12th Public Exam 2020

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu on its official website has published the TN HSC Time Table 2020 / TN 12th Public Time Table 2020. Check the TN HSC Time table 2020 for all the streams as well as for both old and new syllabus from the below-mentioned tables:

TN HSC Time Table 2020 (New Syllabus):

Dates Subjects 2nd March 2020 Monday Language 5th March 2020 Thursday English 9th March 2020 Monday Mathematics Zoology Commerce Micro Biology Nutrition Dietetics Textiles & Dress Designing Food Service Management Agricultural Science Nursing (General) Nursing Vocational 12th March 2020 Thursday Communicative English Ethics And Indian Culture Computer Science Computer Applications Bio-Chemistry Advanced Language (Tamil) Home Science Political Science Statistics 16th March 2020 Monday Physics Economics Computer Technology 20th March 2020 Friday Biology Botany History Business Mathematics and Statistics Basic Electrical Engineering Basic Electronics Engineering Basic Civil Engineering Basic Automobile Engineering Basic Mechanical Engineering Textile Technology Office Management and Secretaryship 24th March 2020 Tuesday Chemistry Accountancy Geography

TN HSC Time Table 2020 (Old Syllabus):

Dates Subjects 2nd March 2020 Monday Language 5th March 2020 Thursday English 9th March 2020 Monday Mathematics Zoology Commerce Micro Biology Nutrition Dietetics Textiles & Dress Designing Food Management and Child Care Agricultural Practices Nursing (General) Nursing (Vocational) 12th March 2020 Thursday Communicative English Indian Culture Computer Science Bio-Chemistry Advanced Language (Tamil) Home Science Political Science Statistics 16th March 2020 Monday Physics Economics General Machinist Electronic Equipments Draughtsman Civil Electrical Machines and Appliances Auto Mechanic Textile Technology 20th March 2020 Friday Biology Botany History Business Mathematics Office Management Accountancy and Auditing 24th March 2020 Tuesday Chemistry Accountancy Geography

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is the official authority responsible for publishing the TN HSC Time Table 2020, conducts the Senior Secondary level Examination for Tamil Nadu Board and is also responsible for the announcement of the TN HSC Result 2020. The Tamil Nadu HSC Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is dge.tn.gov.in. The students appearing for the TN HSC Examination 2020 must carefully note down the Tamil Nadu HSC Exam Public Exam 2020 from this page.