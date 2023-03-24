JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

TN MRB Pharmacist Exam Date 2023 Released: Get Direct Link to Download PDF Notice

TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date Out: Know here the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board Exam Date For Pharmacist. Get official notice here. 

TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date OUT

MRB Pharmacist Exam Date 2023 Out: The  Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the Exam Date of candidates who had applied for TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam. The candidates who have to appear for TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 can know the Exam Date here and get Official notice. The MRB Exam Date notice of Pharmacist can be downloaded from the official website of TN Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) at- mrb.tn.gov.in/

TN MRB Pharmacist Exam Date 2023: Overview

Events

Details

Name Of Exam

TN MRB Pharmacist Exam 2023

Recruiting Body

Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB), TN

Dates Of Exam

26 and 27 April 2023

No. of Vacancies

889

Mode Of Exam

Computer Based Test

How to Download Notice for MRB Exam Date 2023 for Pharmacists?

Candidates can download the TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date Notice by following the steps given below

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of TN Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) at- mrb.tn.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage go to the Notification section. 
  • Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ Exam Date for the post of Pharmacist”
  • Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Notice will be displayed on the screen.

 

Candidates can also download the Exam Date Notice from the direct link given below.

Download the TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date  PDF

 

This year there are a total of 889 vacancies announced in pharmacist recruitment, the notification for which was released in 2022, the last date to fill forms was 30 August 2022. Now the TN MRB has released the Pharmacist Exam Dates. The exam will be held at centers across Tamil Nadu in various batches. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be released in the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the website for Admit Card related updates. 

FAQ

How many vacancies are there for Pharmacists in TN MRB Pharmacist 2023?

There are 889 vacancies of Pharmacist in TN MRB Pharmacist 2023.

What is the TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date?

The TN MRB Pharmacist 2023 Exam Dates are 26 and 27 April 2023.
