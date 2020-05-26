TN Police Recruitment 2020: Selection Process for various posts to be completed via Online Mode, Details Here

TN Police Recruitment 2020: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide lockdown is imposed in India from 22 March and extended till 31 May 2020. The government has given some relaxations to a certain business to work in the 4th phase of lockdown.

In view of the present situation, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Officials has released a circular regarding the selection process of its upcoming recruitment exams and applications. The officials asked all commissioner and superintendent of police to ensure the availability of internet connection in their area. So that the candidates would not face any difficulty while applying for upcoming recruitment applications.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is going to recruit various vacancies including a police constable, jail warder and fireman, sub-inspector of police (Taluk, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police 2020) in June.

According to the notice, the cyber cafes will be reopened and the candidates will be able to access the internet and apply on the posts. The TNUSRB Recruitment 2020 Online Application will start in the last week of June. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification will be able to apply over on aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

