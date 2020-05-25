Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 577 Public Health Worker and Field Worker Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Public Health Worker and Field Worker. A total of 577 vacancies are available out of which 379 are for Field Worker (Man) and remaining 198 vacancies for Public Health Worker Posts.

VMC has invited applications through online mode. Eligible and interested can apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation through the official website vmc.gov.in from 25 May 2020. The last date to apply for VMC Recruitment on or before 31 May 2020.

More details on Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 such as application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary etc. are available in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation Notification PDF link given below.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Health Worker and Field Worker Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 31 May 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Health Worker and Field Worker Vacancy Details

Public Health Worker: 198 Posts

Field Worker (Male): 379 Posts

How to Apply for Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Health Worker and Field Worker Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on official website vmc.gov.in on or before 31 May 2020.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Field Worker Recruitment Notification PDF

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Field Worker Online Application Link

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Health Worker Recruitment Notification PDF

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Public Health Worker Online Application Link

