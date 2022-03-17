TN Police TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check PC, Jail Warder and Fireman Updates

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a statement on its website according to which TN Police Notification 2022 for the post of Constable Grade II – (Special Force), Jail Warder Grade II and Firemen will be uploaded soon on TNUSRB website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Online Applications shall be invited from eligible and interested candidates on the official website.
As per the official website, “Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published, soon”
We can expect TN Police Constable Notification in the last week of March or in the month of April 2022.
Candidates who are interested to apply for TNUSRB Recruitment 2022, should be 10th class passed. Those who successfully apply for the posts will be called for a written exam. Selected candidates are expected to paid Rs. 18,200 – 52,900.
Previously, TNUSRB had notified a total of 10906 vacancies are notified out of which 3784 were for Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve), 6545 for Constable Grade II – (Special Force), 119 for Jail Warder Grade II and 458 were for Firemen Posts.
Candidates can check other details regarding TNUSRB Constable Vacancy 2022 such as detailed eligibility, selection process once the notification is released.
TNUSRB Constable Important Dates
|TNUSRB Constable Notification Date
|to release soon
|TNUSRB Constable Registration Starting Date
|to be released
|TNUSRB Constable Registration Last Date
|to be released
|TNUSRB Constable Exam Date
|to be released
TNUSRB Constable Vacancy Details
- Constable Grade II – (Special Force)
- Jail Warder Grade II
- Firemen
TNUSRB Constable Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
10th Passed
Tamil Language as one of the subjects in 10th standard
TNUSRB Constable Age Limit:
- General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years
- MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years
- SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
- Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
- Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years
- Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years
For more information, candidates are advised to wait till official notice is released
TNUSRB Constable Selection Procedure 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Examination
- Physical Measurement Test
- Endurance Test
- Physical Efficiency Test etc.
How to Apply for TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of TNUSRB
- Click on the 'Apply Online' given under 'Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published soon'
- Enter your details
- Click on 'Submit' Button
- Take a print out of application form