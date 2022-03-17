TN Police TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check PC, Jail Warder and Fireman Updates

TN Police TNUSRB will soon release the notification for Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, and Important Updates Here.

TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a statement on its website according to which TN Police Notification 2022 for the post of Constable Grade II – (Special Force), Jail Warder Grade II and Firemen will be uploaded soon on TNUSRB website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Online Applications shall be invited from eligible and interested candidates on the official website.

As per the official website, “Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published, soon”

We can expect TN Police Constable Notification in the last week of March or in the month of April 2022.

Candidates who are interested to apply for TNUSRB Recruitment 2022, should be 10th class passed. Those who successfully apply for the posts will be called for a written exam. Selected candidates are expected to paid Rs. 18,200 – 52,900.

Previously, TNUSRB had notified a total of 10906 vacancies are notified out of which 3784 were for Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve), 6545 for Constable Grade II – (Special Force), 119 for Jail Warder Grade II and 458 were for Firemen Posts.

Candidates can check other details regarding TNUSRB Constable Vacancy 2022 such as detailed eligibility, selection process once the notification is released.

TNUSRB Constable Important Dates

TNUSRB Constable Notification Date to release soon TNUSRB Constable Registration Starting Date to be released TNUSRB Constable Registration Last Date to be released TNUSRB Constable Exam Date to be released

TNUSRB Constable Vacancy Details

Constable Grade II – (Special Force)

Jail Warder Grade II

Firemen

TNUSRB Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

10th Passed

Tamil Language as one of the subjects in 10th standard

TNUSRB Constable Age Limit:

General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years

MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years

SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years

Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years

Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years

For more information, candidates are advised to wait till official notice is released

TNUSRB Constable Selection Procedure 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test

Endurance Test

Physical Efficiency Test etc.

How to Apply for TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?