TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020 for 2505 Sales Person and Packer Posts, Apply @tncsc.tn.gov.in

TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 2000+ Vacancies for Sales Person and Packer Post. Check Vacancy Seggrigation, Eligibility, Experience, Selection Criteria and Other Posts.

Jul 10, 2020 14:37 IST
TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020
TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020: District Recruitment Bureau has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sales Person and Packer in various districts including Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Thiruvarur, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Erode, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Kanchipuram, Ramanathapuram Karur, Thanjavur, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur, Virudhungar, Thiruvallur, Dindigul & Nagapattinam for Tamil Nadu Shop.

A total of 2505 vacancies of Sales Person and Packers will be recruited. Interested candidates can apply on these posts through the offline mode. In this article, we have added important dates, vacancy segregation, the application process, age limit and all other details that a candidate needs to apply. Let's have a look.

Important Dates:

  • Virudhunagar, Dindigul,Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatorem, Namakkal, : 15 July 2020
  • Tiruppur, Krishnagiri: 20 July 2020
  • Cuddalore, Dharmapuri: 18 July 2020
  • Chennai, Erode, Vellore: 31 July 2020
  • Karur: 22 July 2020
  • Kancheepuram: 24 July 2020
  • Pudukkottai - 17 July 2020
  • Thiruvarur: 5 August 2020
  • Thoothukudi: 25 July 2020
  • Kanyakurai: 10 August 2020

TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sales Person - 2111 Posts

Packer - 386 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Sales Person and Packer Post
Educational Qualification:

  • Sales Person - Candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized University.
  • Packer - Candidate must be at least 10th passed from a recognized University. Candidates can check the official notification pdf for more details.

Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Process for Sales Person and Packer Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The application forms can be downloaded by visiting the concerned district official website. Candidates are advised to click on the official notification PDFs given in this article for more details including eligibility, age limit, address etc.

Application Fee for Sales Person and Packer Posts

  • Sales Person - Rs. 150/-
  • Packer - Rs. 100/-
  • SC/ST/PWD - No Fee

FAQ

What is the process to apply for TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020?

The applications will be received by the offline mode. Candidates can check the address of the applications on the official website of the concerned district.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in Ration Shop Recruitment 2020?

Around 2000+ Vacancies will be recruited in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 10th and 12th qualification can apply to the posts.

What are the Jobs in TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020?

District Recruitment Bureau is hiring Sales Person and Packers for Tamil Nadu Ration Shops in various districts. You can check district wise vacancy segregation in this article.

