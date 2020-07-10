TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020 for 2505 Sales Person and Packer Posts, Apply @tncsc.tn.gov.in

TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020: District Recruitment Bureau has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sales Person and Packer in various districts including Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Thiruvarur, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Erode, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Kanchipuram, Ramanathapuram Karur, Thanjavur, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur, Virudhungar, Thiruvallur, Dindigul & Nagapattinam for Tamil Nadu Shop.

A total of 2505 vacancies of Sales Person and Packers will be recruited. Interested candidates can apply on these posts through the offline mode. In this article, we have added important dates, vacancy segregation, the application process, age limit and all other details that a candidate needs to apply. Let's have a look.

Important Dates:

Virudhunagar, Dindigul,Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatorem, Namakkal, : 15 July 2020

Tiruppur, Krishnagiri: 20 July 2020

Cuddalore, Dharmapuri: 18 July 2020

Chennai, Erode, Vellore: 31 July 2020

Karur: 22 July 2020

Kancheepuram: 24 July 2020

Pudukkottai - 17 July 2020

Thiruvarur: 5 August 2020

Thoothukudi: 25 July 2020

Kanyakurai: 10 August 2020

TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sales Person - 2111 Posts

Packer - 386 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Sales Person and Packer Post

Educational Qualification:

Sales Person - Candidate must be at least 12 th passed from a recognized University.

passed from a recognized University. Packer - Candidate must be at least 10th passed from a recognized University. Candidates can check the official notification pdf for more details.

Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Process for Sales Person and Packer Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for TN Ration Shop Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode. The application forms can be downloaded by visiting the concerned district official website. Candidates are advised to click on the official notification PDFs given in this article for more details including eligibility, age limit, address etc.

Application Fee for Sales Person and Packer Posts