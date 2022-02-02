TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket 2022 Update @trb.tn.nic.in for Computer Based Test, Check Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the details TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update on its official website -trb.tn.nic.in. Check latest update here.

TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket 2022 Update : Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the details TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update for the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the TN TRB Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website of TN TRB-trb.tn.nic.in.

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board is set to conduct the Computer Based exam for the posts of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 from 12 February 2022 onward. Board will soon release the Admit Card for the same on its official website.

Candidates can download the TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website -trb.tn.nic.in/. Scroll down to bottom of the page and click on the link "Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - Press News " given on the Home Page. A New Window/page will open where you will get the PDF of the TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 in a new window. Take Print Out of the TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update and save a copy for future reference.

As per the short notice released, Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the Computer Based Exam for the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I post from 12 to 15 February 2022.

Candidates can check the detail Exam Programme available on the official website of TN TRB. You can directly download the TN TRB Assistant Hall Ticket/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the link given below.