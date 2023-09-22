TNDTE COA Result 2023 OUT: Download at tndtegteonline.in

TNDTE COA Result 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education. The overall pass percentage is 95.3%. Candiates who have attended the exam can check the direct link to download TN COA Result, Marks, Steps to Download and Other Details.

TNDTE COA Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Government of Tamil Nadu, released the activated the link of Tamil Nadu Computer in Office Automation Exam at dte.tn.gov.in/diploma-results. The overall pass percentage is 95.3% and 11206 candidates have passed the TNDTE COA examination. Candidates can download TNDTE Result on its official website i.e. tndte.gov.in or dte.tn.gov.in.

As per the reports, a total of 12179 candidates have applied for the examination for Certificate Course in Computer on Office Automation (COA) and 11758 have attended the exam.

TNDTE has prepared the list of register numbers of successful candidates who appeared in the exam held in the month of August 2023.

Name of the organization Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education Exam date August 2023 Session July-August 2023 Exam Name Computer In Office Automation(COA) result date 22 September 2023 status released website https://dte.tn.gov.in/

Step 1: Visit the website of TNDTE

Step 2: Click on the result of the exam

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download the print copy of the result

According to the official website, 'This is the Provisional List of Register Number of Successful Candidates only. The list of Register Numbers of Successful Candidates is subject to the verification of the Genuineness of the Certificates submitted for eligibility to write this Certificate Course Exam. This List of registered Number of successful candidates is also subject to the final corrected nominal roll prepared for this Exam.'

TN DOTE COA is a one-year diploma course that is offered by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu.