TNPSC AO Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Agricultural Officer Hall Ticket Download Link

TNPSC AO Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Agricultural Officer (Extension) ,Horticultural Officer and others on its official website. The written exam for the posts including Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) included in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service and Horticultural Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service is scheduled on May 20/21, 2023.



However you can download the admit card for the above posts directly through the link given below.

Exam Update

It is noted that TNPSC is set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) included in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service and Horticultural Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service in computer based test (CBT)mode on May 20/21, 2023 across the state.

Admit Card Downloading By Login Credentials

The Commission has uploaded the written exam admit card for the above posts on the official website including www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

You can retrieve your login credentials from the information given by you during submission of application for the above posts.

You can download the TNPSC AO Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TNPSC AO Admit Card 2023