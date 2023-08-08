TNPSC Assistant Geologist Admit Card 2023: Download TNPSC CGSS Hall Ticket on tnpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

TNPSC CGSS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the post of Assistant Geologist under Combined Geology Subordinate Service on its official website. Check exam pattern, download link and other details here.

TNPSC CGSS Admit Card 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card download link for the post of Assistant Geologist on its official website. The Computer Based Test for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination is scheduled on August 18, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Combined Geology Subordinate Services can download their admit card from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download your admit card directly through the link given below.

How To Download TNPSC CGSS Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the Home page go to the Hall Ticket Download section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- one time registration and dashboard on the home page.

Step 4: On the page opened fill details login credentials.

Step 5: Download and save your admit card for future reference.

TNPSC will be conducting the written exam for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination on August 18, 2023 across the state. Candidates can download their Admit card from the link after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.



TNPSC CGSS Admit Card 2023: Exam Scheme

According to the detailed notification released, exam will be held for Paper –I for the subject Geology

and there will be 200 Questions to be asked. Duration will be held for hours and there will be a total 300 maximum marks.

Under Paper II, an exam will be held Tamil Eligibility Test for which there will be 100 questions/150 marks. Under Part-B (General Studies)(Code No:003), there will be 100 questions/150 marks. General Studies (Degree Standard–75 questions/Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (SSLC Standard-25 questions).

Interviews and Records will be conducted for 60 Marks. You are advised to check the detailed exam scheme with the notification available on the official website.