TNPSC Recruitment 2022 for 232 Assistant Statistical Investigator and Others, Check Eligibility

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online application for the 232 Assistant Statistical Investigator and Others on its official website. Check TNPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-III (Group-III. A Services) and Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination. A total of 232 vacancies have been announced under Combined Civil Services Examination-III and Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 14 October 2022.


Notification Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 : 
Advertisement No.630/631

Important Dates TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 October 2022

Vacancy Details TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Assistant Statistical Investigator-211
Computor-05
Statistical Compiler-01
Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department-14
Store-Keeper, Grade-II in Industries and Commerce Department-01

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Statistical Investigator-Degree in Statistics or Degree in Mathematics /Computer Science / Economics/ Computer Applications with Statistics as an ancillary /allied Subject Or Any degree with post graduate degree in Operations Research / Econometrics / Mathematical Economics.
Provided that the candidates with the above Degrees other than Statistics are expected to be fully conversant with basic level concepts of Statistics including Bayes theorem in Probability, Probability distributions like Binomial, Poisson, Normal, t, ChiSquare & F, Probability Generating Functions, Moment Generating Function, Theory of Estimation, Testing of Hypothesis using
various Statistical Tests like Z, t, F, Chi-Square, basics of Multiple Regression and Multivariate analysis and Sampling design. In addition, they should have basic skills in using MS-Excel for Statistical data analysis.
Computor-A Degree in Statistics or Degree in Bio Statistics
Statistical Compiler-Degree in Statistics
Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies in Co-operative Department-A pass in the Intermediate Examination or a pass in the Pre University Examinaion of any University or Institutions recognised by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its financial grant.
Store-Keeper, Grade-II in Industries and Commerce Department-Must have passed thePre-University Or Higher Secondary Examination.
Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Civil Services Examination-III

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Statistical Subordinate Services

How to Apply TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 14 October 2022.

