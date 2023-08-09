TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Download Hall Ticket on tnpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out: Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified the admit card download link for the post of Civil Judge on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. You can check the detailed schedule, admit card update and others here.

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card download link for the Civil Judge posts under Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on its official website. If you have applied successfully for the Civil Judge posts under the TNPSC State Judicial Service post , then you can download your prelims admit card from the official website.

The Commission has uploaded the hall ticket download link on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the preliminary written examination for Civil Judge posts on August 19, 2023.

To download the TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 , candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. Alternatively, you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023





How to Download TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 ?

You can download the prelims admit card for the above posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - www.tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023’on the home page.

Step 3: Now provide your login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘Login’ Button and submit.

Step 5: Download your admit card and save it for future reference.

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the detailed notification released by TNPSC, the prelims exam for Civil Judge posts will be held in objective type mode. The Preliminary Examination will consist of one paper containing 100 multiple choice questions based on the syllabus given on the notification. It will be conducted in the forenoon session and the papers will be set both in English and Tamil. Further each question will carry one mark; and, 0.10 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Download TNPSC Civil Judge Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for TNPSC Civil Judge posts can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all these essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.