TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Download Hall Ticket on tnpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023  Out: Tamilnadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified the admit card download link for the post of Civil Judge on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. You can check the detailed schedule, admit card update and others here. 

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out:  The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)  has released the admit card download link for the Civil Judge posts under Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on its official website. If you have applied successfully for the Civil Judge posts under the TNPSC State Judicial Service post , then you can download your prelims admit card from the official website. 
The Commission has uploaded the hall ticket download link on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the preliminary written examination for Civil Judge posts on August 19, 2023. 

To download the TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 , candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. Alternatively, you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 

How to Download TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 ?

You can download the prelims admit card for the above posts from the official website after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - www.tnpsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023’on the home page.  
  • Step 3: Now provide your login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: Now click on the ‘Login’ Button and submit.
  • Step 5: Download your admit card and save it for future reference. 

TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the detailed notification released by TNPSC, the prelims exam for Civil Judge posts will be held in objective type mode. The Preliminary  Examination  will  consist of  one  paper  containing  100  multiple choice  questions  based  on  the  syllabus  given  on the notification. It will  be  conducted  in  the forenoon  session and the  papers  will  be  set  both in English and Tamil. Further   each question will carry one mark; and, 0.10 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Download TNPSC Civil Judge Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for TNPSC Civil Judge posts can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all these essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of  online application.

FAQ

When the written exam for Civil Judge post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Civil Judge is scheduled on on August 19, 2023

How one can download the TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023?

You can download the TNPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

