TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Result out @tnpsc.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020

TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Result: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released Civil Judge Exam 2020 Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 can download their result through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 was held on 24 November 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can check TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Result in the provided link.

All shortlisted candidates are required to upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims through the online mode from 7 to 14 February 2020 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV. Candidates fail to upload their documents, their candidature may be rejected.

TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 will be held on 28 March 2020 FN & AN and 29 March 2020 FN & AN at various exam centre. This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 176 vacancies of Civil Judge.



TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Result



Highlights:



Name of the organization: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Post Name: Civil Judge

Vacancies: 176

TNPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Date: 24 November 2019

TNPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Date: 28 and 29 March 2020

Result Status: Activated

Official Website: tnpsc.gov.in

