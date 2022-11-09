TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022 (Out) at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Schedule

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the document verification schedule for CCE-II (Group-II) post on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II) post on its official website. The document verification for the candidates qualified in the prelims exam will be held from 17 November 2022 onwards. Candidates can download the TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022 from the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022





As per the short notice released, TNPSC is set to conduct the documents verification uploading for the Combined Civil Services Examination -II (Interview Posts and Non Interview Posts) (Group- II and IIA Services) from 17 November to 16 December 2022. Last date for payment of fee is 15 December 2022.

It is noted that Commission had conduced the preliminary examination for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II) post on 21 May 2022. Total number of candidates appeared in the prelims exam was 995808.

A total of 58081 candidates have been finally shortlisted for the mains exam round which is scheduled on 25 February 2023. Candidates qualified for the document verification round can download the TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download TNPSC Civil Services DV Date 2022