TNPSC CSSE DV Date 2022 (Released)@tnpsc.gov.in, Download Combined Statistical Subordinate Service DV Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu PSC has uploaded the details document verification schedule for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

TNPSC CSSE DV Schedule 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has uploaded the details document verification schedule for the various posts under Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) posts from 04 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification round for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE)can download the TNPSC CSSE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Onscreen Certificate Verification (Phase-II) for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) will be conducted from 04-12 July 2022.

All those candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Onscreen Certificate

Verification (Phase-II) will have to upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online applications from 04-12 July 2022.

Candidates can check their Roll Numbers for various posts under Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) including Block Health Statistician, Computer-cum-Vaccine Store Keeper and Statistical Assistant.

You can download the TNPSC CSSE DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC CSSE DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps