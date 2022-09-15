TNPSC CSSE Recruitment 2022: 217 Vacancies for ASI, Computor & Statistical Compiler @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CSSE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Investigator, Computor, and Statistical Compiler, against 217 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TNPSC Statistical Recruitment 2022 on or before 14 October 2022 on tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam for all the candidates will be held on 29 January 2023 and the result will be announced in the month of March 2023. Candidates can check the more details below:

TNPSC CSSE Online Application Link

TNPSC CSSE Notification Download Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 October 2022

Application Edit Date - 19 to 21 October 2022

TNPSC CSSE Exam Date for Paper 1 - 29 January 2023 from 9.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M.

TNPSC CSSE Exam Date for Paper 2 - 29 January 2023 from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

TNPSC CSSE Vacancy Details

Post Name Department Vacancies Assistant Statistical Investigator (Code No.1824) Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service (Code No. 036)) 211 Computor (Code No.3238) Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service (Code No.053) 5 Statistical Compiler (Code No.2054) Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service (Code No.053) 1

Salary

Post Name Department Assistant Statistical Investigator Rs.20,600- 75,900/- (Level-10) Computor Rs.19,500 - 71,900/- (Level – 8)) Statistical Compiler Rs.19,500 - 71,900/- (Level – 8)

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC CSSE Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Statistical Investigator - Degree in Statistics or Degree in Mathematics /Computer Science / Economics/ Computer Applications with Statistics as an ancillary /allied Subject Or Any degree with post graduate degree in Operations Research / Econometrics / Mathematical Economics. Provided that the candidates with the above Degrees other than Statistics are expected to be fully conversant with basic level concepts of Statistics including Bayes theorem in Probability, Probability distributions like Binomial, Poisson, Normal, t, ChiSquare & F, Probability Generating Functions, Moment Generating Function, Theory of Estimation, Testing of Hypothesis using various Statistical Tests like Z, t, F, Chi-Square, basics of Multiple Regression and Multivariate analysis and Sampling design. In addition, they should have basic skills in using MS-Excel for Statistical data analysis.

Statistical - Compiler Degree in Statistics

Computor - A Degree in Statistics or Degree in Bio Statistics

Age Limit:

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories - No Maximum Age limit

‘Others’ [i.e. Candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] - 32 years

TNPSC CSSE Recruitment 2022 Fee

Registration Fee - Rs. 150/-

Application Fee - Rs. 100/-

How to Apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Applicants can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.