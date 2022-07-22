TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for DSP, Assistant Commissioner and Other Posts @tnpscexams.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring persons for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service.

Candidates who will apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 from 21 July to 22 August 2022 will be called for the Prelims Exam which will be conducted on 30 October 2022.

Important Dates for TNPSC Group 1 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 July 2022

Date for Written Examination:22 August 2022

TNPSC Group 1 Exam Date - 30 October 2022

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result Date - December 2022

TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam Date - March 2023

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Result Date - July 2023

Vacancy Details for TNPSC Group 1 2022

Name of the Post Post Code Service Number of Vacancies Deputy Collector Post Code: 1001 Tamil Nadu Civil Service 18 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I) Post Code: 1002 Tamil Nadu Police Service 26 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) Post Code: 1003 Tamil Nadu Commercial

Taxes Service 25 Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Post Code: 1004 Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service 13 Assistant Director of Rural Development Post Code: 1005 Tamil Nadu Panchayat

Development Service 7 District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service Post Code: 1006 Tamil Nadu General Service 3

TNPSC Group 1 2022 Salary:

Rs.56100- 205700 Level 22 (Revised Scale)

Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC Group 1 2022

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should possess a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

Age Limit:

For Assistant Commissioner - 21 to 34 years (21 to 39 years for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.)

Physical Eligibility for DSP Posts

For Men

Height - 165 cm

Chest -86 cm

Women

Height - 155 cm

Chest - NA

Selection Process for TNPSC Group 1 2022

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Prelims Exam - 300/- Marks

Mains Exam and Interview - 850/- Marks

How to Apply for TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of TNPSC - www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in Register yourself After registration, click on“Apply” against the recruitment notified in the Commission’s website using the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for ONE TIME REGISTRATION. Select the name of the post / Recruitment you wishe to apply Fill the details, upload documents and submit the application After submitting the application, you can save / print the application in PDF format.

Application Fee: