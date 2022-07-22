TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for DSP, Assistant Commissioner and Other Posts @tnpscexams.in

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring persons for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service.
Candidates who will apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 from 21 July to 22 August 2022 will be called for the Prelims Exam which will be conducted on 30 October 2022.
TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment Notification
TNPSC Group 1 Online Application Link
Important Dates for TNPSC Group 1 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 July 2022
- Date for Written Examination:22 August 2022
- TNPSC Group 1 Exam Date - 30 October 2022
- TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result Date - December 2022
- TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam Date - March 2023
- TNPSC Group 1 Mains Result Date - July 2023
Vacancy Details for TNPSC Group 1 2022
|Name of the Post
|Post Code
|Service
|Number of Vacancies
|Deputy Collector
|Post Code: 1001
|Tamil Nadu Civil Service
|18
|Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I)
|Post Code: 1002
|Tamil Nadu Police Service
|26
|Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes)
|Post Code: 1003
|Tamil Nadu Commercial
Taxes Service
|25
|Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies
|Post Code: 1004
|Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service
|13
|Assistant Director of Rural Development
|Post Code: 1005
|Tamil Nadu Panchayat
Development Service
|7
|District Employment Officer in Tamil Nadu General Service
|Post Code: 1006
|Tamil Nadu General Service
|3
TNPSC Group 1 2022 Salary:
Rs.56100- 205700 Level 22 (Revised Scale)
Eligibility Criteria for TNPSC Group 1 2022
Educational Qualification:
Applicants should possess a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956
Age Limit:
For Assistant Commissioner - 21 to 34 years (21 to 39 years for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories.)
Physical Eligibility for DSP Posts
For Men
Height - 165 cm
Chest -86 cm
Women
Height - 155 cm
Chest - NA
Selection Process for TNPSC Group 1 2022
The selection will be made on the basis of:
- Prelims Exam - 300/- Marks
- Mains Exam and Interview - 850/- Marks
How to Apply for TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of TNPSC - www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in
- Register yourself
- After registration, click on“Apply” against the recruitment notified in the Commission’s website using the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for ONE TIME REGISTRATION.
- Select the name of the post / Recruitment you wishe to apply
- Fill the details, upload documents and submit the application
- After submitting the application, you can save / print the application in PDF format.
Application Fee:
- Registration Fee - Rs. 150/-
- Prelims Exam - Rs. 100/-
- Mains Exam - Rs. 200/-