TNPSC Group 4 Result Out: PDF Download Direct Link at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the Group 4 Result 2023 posts including Executive Officer on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam for the above posts are able to appear for the certificate verification round for the posts. The Certificate verification will be held in online mode and the Commission will release the detailed schedule shortly on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Executive Officer (Group 4) post can check the result available on the official website of TNPSC-tnpsc.gov.in.

However, the pdf of the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023





How To Download: TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the concerned link- TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get the result pdf of TNPSC Group 4 2023 in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

It is noted that TNPSC had conducted the written exam for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services in Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service on September 11, 2022 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates for the above posts.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023: What's After Result

According to a short notice released by TNPSC, all the candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear for the onscreen certificate verification round. Candidats should note that the onscreen certificate verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by them at the time of submission of online application. After the onscreen certificate verification, the list of eligible candidates for the physical certificate verification will be published in the ratio of 1:2 and

1:3 as per the instructions to applicants.

The candidates who have been admitted to Onscreen Certificate Verification are advised to constantly watch the Commission’s website regarding mode, place, date and time of original certificate verification.