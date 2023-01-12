TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For Agricultural Officer, Horticultural Officer And Others: Check Eligibility

TNPSC has invited online application for the 93 Agricultural Officer and other Posts on its official website. Check TNPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for 93 various posts on its official website. Out of total 93 vacancies, there are 37 for Agricultural Officer, 48 for Horticultural Officer and 08 are for Assistant Director of Agriculture. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 10 February 2023.

Commission will conduct the written exam for these posts on 20/21 May 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Agriculture/M.Sc/B.Sc., Horticulture with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advertisement No. 645

Notification No. 01/2023



Important Date TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 10 February 2023.

Vacancy Details TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Agricultural Officer (Extension): 37

Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension): 08

Horticultural Officer: 48

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Agricultural Officer (Extension): A Bachelor in Agriculture (B.Sc Agriculture); and,

must possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for these posts.

Click Here For TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in online mode through the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 10 February 2023.