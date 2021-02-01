TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Marks 2021 Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Download Written/Interview Marks PDF

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Marks 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the marks of the written exam/interview for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam/Interview round can download marks from the official website of TNPSC i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the details of the marks obtained by the candidates both in the written/oral for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts. It is noted that Commission had conducted the written examination for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on 23 February 2020. Oral test for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post was conducted from 04 to 30 January 2021 by the commission.

All such candidates appeared in the written/interview round for 1141 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) Posts in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service can check their marks available on the official website. You can check the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Marks 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Marks 2021





How to Download: TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Marks 2021