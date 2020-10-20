TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in, Download TN VAS Selected Candidates PDF

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of the written exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts on its official website. The candidates, who have appeared in the TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam on 23 February 2020 FN & AN, can download TNPSC VAS Result rom the official website of TNPSC i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result Link is given below. The candidates can check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates, directly, through the link below:

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result Download PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Certificate Verification. They are required to upload the scanned copy of all documents in support of the education and other claims made in their online application from 28 October 2020 to 06 November 2020 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

List of designated e-seva centres is available in the website. The details regarding the documents to be uploaded will be made available in the Commission’s website and candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail. Individual communication in this regard will NOT be sent to the candidates by post.

How to Download TNPSC VAS Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website i.e. http://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘ Latest Result’ Tab given on the Home Page. Now click on ‘19.10.2020 (CV)’ given against ‘Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service’. TNPSC VAS Result PDF File will open Find your roll number in the list. You can take Print Out of TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result PDF for future reference.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1141 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) Posts in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.