TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 PDF OUT at trb.tn.nic.in: Check Objection Details

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 has been released by TN Teachers Recruitment Board. Candidates can check TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key and Objection Details Here.

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023: TN Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the answer key along with master question paper of Paper 2 for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) for the year 2022. Candidates who participated in TNTET Paper 2 from 03 to 15 Feb 2023 to can download TNTET Answer Key from the official website i.e. trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 PDF Download



The board has prepared the tentative key answers in a PDF Format relevant to the session in which the candidates wrote on the exam day. The candidates can click on the TNTET Answer Key Link provided below and download TNTET Answer Key PDF through the link.

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key Download Click Here

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objection ?



The candidates may submit their objections or representation regarding the key against the master question paper only. (i.e., Question Number and options). Candidates should submit their objection or representation only through the online objection tracker, available in the TRB website within the stipulated time i.e., from 22 Feb 2023 to 25 Feb 2023 till 05:30 pm. The candidates can raise their objections by clicking on the provided link.



The candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained. They will be summarily rejected. For each objection, a separate OTP will be generated.

TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key Objection Link Click Here

For this, the candidates are instructed to follow the procedure as follows:

Step 1 – Click the link provided on the website

Step 2 – Enter your Registration Number/Enrollment Number in the Registration Number Field, Select your Date of Birth, Date of 'Examination, elect the Scheduled Batch and Enter the Captcha which is displayed on the portal screen

Step 3 – After completing the OT Registration Form, click the submit button, and the system will generate OTP to the registered mobile number of the applicant

Step 4 – After Successful OTP verification, the system will move to the applicant OT landing page

Step 5 – Read the Instructions and accept the declaration

Step 6 – To view the Master Question paper – “Click here to view Master Question Paper"

Step 7 – Raise the objection in the given fields

Step 8– Upload the supporting document and Click Save and Submit

How to Download TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step to download the TNTET Answer Key 2023 PDF from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the website of TN TRB - trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-II-2022 Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker'

Step 3: Download TNTET Answer Key Notice

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and go to 'Click here for Tentative Key'

Step 5: Download TNTET Paper 2 Answer Key PDF 2022

Step 6: Check Answers