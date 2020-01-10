TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT Exam Date Announced @trb.tn.nic.in, Check Admit Card Release Date Here

TNTRB BEO 2020: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT Exam Date on its official website.i.e.trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates applied for Block Educational Officer will be able to download their admit card soon through the official website.

TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT is scheduled to be held on 15 February 2020 and 16 February 2020 at various exam centres. This exam is being conducted to recruit 97 vacancies of Block Educational Officer. The written test will have 150 Questions for 3 hours.

The candidates belonging to General Category will have to secure 50 Percent Marks in the exam while the candidates belonging to SC Category will have to secure a minimum 45 per cent marks. ST Candidates will have to secure 40 Percent Marks.

TNTRB BEO 2020 Selection Procedure will be made in two successive stages. First is an online exam and other is certificate verification. Candidates who qualify in the written test will have to appear in the certificate verification round.

TNTRB BEO 2020 CBT Exam Date



Candidates will be able to download TNTRB BEO 2020 Admit Card within 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates can check TNTRB BEO 2020 Exam Schedule by clicking on the provided link.

