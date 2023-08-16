TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2023: Check Hall Tickets Updates

TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. The admit 2023 will be released on the official website of the TNUSRB. The admit card will be available for download by the candidates who have applied for the TNUSRB SI exam 2023.

To download the admit card, the candidates will be required to login into their account.

You can follow these steps to download your admit card:

Go to the official website of the TNUSRB at https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/.

Click on the "SI Hall Ticket 2023" link.

Enter your registration number and password.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save and print the admit card for future reference.

The admit card is an important document and you must carry it with you to the exam centre. The admit card will contain your details such as your name, registration number, date of birth, exam centre, etc. You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.