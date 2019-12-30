TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 Released @tnusrbonline.org, Get Download Link of TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2020

TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for TNUSRB Sub Inspector Exam 2019 can download their admit card through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link is given below. Candidates can download their TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 by entering roll numbers, password and other details. TNUSRB Sub Inspector Exam 2019 is scheduled to be held on 11 September 2019 for Departmental Candidates while for General Category candidates, the exam will be conducted on 12 January 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will recruit 969 Sub-Inspector vacancies in Taluk, Armed Reserve, and Tamil Nadu Special Police and the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

There will be two Parts in written exam Paper. In Part 1, there will be 80 questions from General Knowledge topics. And in Part B, there will be 60 questions from Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills, and Information Handling Ability.

How to Download TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e. tnusrbonline.org.

Click on Download TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the required details and click on submit button.

The TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 will be displayed and candidates can save it for future reference.

TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link

