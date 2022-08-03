Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 August 2022: Chance to Apply for 13000+ Various Jobs @Indian Navy, SAIL, RCFL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 August 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 August 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 13000+ Various Jobs in different organizations including Indian Navy, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), AIIMS, Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Additional Professor,Tradesman,Technician, Pharmacist and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: AIIMS Jobs 2022

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot, Gujarat has invited application for 82 Faculty Posts on its official website. Out of total 82 faculty posts, there are Professor-18 posts, Additional Professor-13, Associate Professor-16 and Assistant Professor-35.

Link: AIIMS Jobs 2022: Chance to Apply for Various Faculty Posts@aiimsrajkot.edu.in







Job Number 4: Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy has released notification for the 112 Tradesman Mate posts. Indian Navy Tradesman Application Forms are expected to be available on 06 August 2022. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay Band as per Seventh CPC, Level 1 – Rs 18000-56900.

Link: Indian Navy Tradesman Mate Recruitment 2022: 112 Vacancies Available



Job Number 3: SAIL Recruitiment 2022

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited online application for the 200 Technician, Pharmacist & Others on its official website. Candidates can apply online for these training programmes of one year duration at Ispat General Hospital,Rourkela.



Link: SAIL Is Hiring For 200 Trainee Posts at sailcareers.com, Selection Based on Interview







Job Number 2: RCFL Recruitment 2022

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has published notification for the 396 posts of Trade, Technician & Graduate Apprentice on its official website. Check details of the eligibility criteria, age, salary and other updates here.

Link: RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 396 Apprentice Posts at rcfltd.com







Job Number 1: BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released notification for the total 12771 posts of Female Health Worker (ANM), ECG Technician, X Ray Technician and other on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 01 September 2022.

Link: BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2022 for 12771 ANM, and Other Posts



