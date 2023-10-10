Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-10 October 2023: Apply Online for 14800+ Various Jobs @SBI, NCL, OSSC, RSMSSB and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-10 October 2023 provide you a chance to apply for major opportunities in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 October, 2023: Today's declared top five jobs of the day have brought a golden opportunity for the candidates preparing for government jobs. Yes, under the The Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-10 October, 2023, you have chance to apply for 14800+ jobs in different leading government organisations including State Bank of India, NCL, OSSC, RSMSSB and Others.

One of the major attractions for the today's top five jobs is 6,843 Instructor/Teacher released by Rajasthan Madrasa Board across the state. In another major attractions for today, State Bank of India has released the various posts for Specialist Officer posts on its official website.



More than 14800+ jobs including Specialist Officer, Group B/C Posts, Apprentice Trainees, Education Instructor and Computer Instructor and others have been released today. Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/Engineering/Master with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 439 Specialist Officer Posts at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 21, 2023.

Number of Posts: 439 Specialist Officer

Last Date- October 21, 2023

More Details

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023

Odisha Staff Selection Commission process has released today for 495 Group B/C Posts on its official website. You can apply online for these posts on or before November 11, 2023.

Number of Posts: 495 Group B/C

Last Date-November 11, 2023

More Details

NCL Recruitment 2023

Northern Coalfields Limited (A Mini Ratna Company has notified 1140 Apprentice Trainees on its official website. Check all details here.

Number of Posts: 1140 Apprentice

Last Date-October 15, 2023

More Details

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. The online application process will commence from October 13, 2023.

Number of Posts: 5,934 Animal Attendant

Last Date- November 11, 2023

More Details

Rajasthan Madrasa Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Madrasa Board has invited for a total of 6843 vacancies for Education Instructor and Computer Instructor on its official website. You can apply for these posts on or before November 25, 2023.

Number of Posts: 6,843 Instructor/Teacher

Last Date- November 25, 2023

More Details



