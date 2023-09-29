NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1140 Apprentice Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

NCL Recruitment 2023: NCL Recruitment 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited has invited online applications for the 1140 Apprentice posts on the official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited (A Mini Ratna Company), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, has notified 1140 Apprentice Trainees on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 15, 2023. The online application process will commence on October 5, 2023.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Cutoff date for determining the eligibility in all respect (If otherwise not stated specifically) : August 31, 2023

Opening of online application portal on NCL website: October 5, 2023

Last date for applying online through NCL website: October 15, 2023

NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice-1140





NCL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Northern Coalfields Limited Post Name Apprentice Trainees Vacancies 1140 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application October 5, 2023 Last Date for Online Application October 15, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 26 Yrs Official Website https://www.nclcil.in

Educational Qualification 2023

Matriculation or equivalent under 10+2 system with Trade Certificate in concerned trades as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates should have passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute which is functional within the Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh State.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31/08/2023.)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 26 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of scores whereas, the scores of applying candidates will be calculated by averaging of percentage marks obtained in

qualifying examination (ITI Trade test) and Matriculation by each respective applying to individual candidates in respect of their post applied.



NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





NCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.