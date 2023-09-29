NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1140 Apprentice Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited (A Mini Ratna Company), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, has notified 1140 Apprentice Trainees on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 15, 2023. The online application process will commence on October 5, 2023.
NCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Cutoff date for determining the eligibility in all respect (If otherwise not stated specifically) : August 31, 2023
- Opening of online application portal on NCL website: October 5, 2023
- Last date for applying online through NCL website: October 15, 2023
NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Trade Apprentice-1140
NCL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Northern Coalfields Limited
|Post Name
|Apprentice Trainees
|Vacancies
|1140
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 5, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 15, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 26 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://www.nclcil.in
DRDO ADA Educational Qualification 2023
- Matriculation or equivalent under 10+2 system with Trade Certificate in concerned trades as mentioned in the notification.
- Candidates should have passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute which is functional within the Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh State.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31/08/2023.)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 26 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of scores whereas, the scores of applying candidates will be calculated by averaging of percentage marks obtained in
qualifying examination (ITI Trade test) and Matriculation by each respective applying to individual candidates in respect of their post applied.
NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts
NCL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.nclcil.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link NCL Apprentice recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.