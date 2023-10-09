OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 495 Group B/C Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 for 495 posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released detailed notification for the Odisha Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) 2023 on its official website. A total of 495 Group B and C vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Auditor, Junior Assistant, and other in different departments across the state.

The online application process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) posts will be commenced from October 14, 2023. Last date for submission of online application is November 11, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for the OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Odisha Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 vacancies on or before November 14, 2023 at the official website-ossc.gov.in. Last date for registration is November 11, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from October 14, 2023.

Date of editing of online application is from October 14 to November 17, 2023.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-495

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have Degree in any disciplines from any recognised university.

Should have Computer knowledge such as proficiency in use of Computer internet, e-mail, word Processing, data analysis and presentation.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three stages of test including-

Prelims

Mains/Skill Test, and

Certificate Verification

Please check the notification link for details of post wise selection process/stages.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01- 2023)

Minimum-21

Maximum -38

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For OSSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.

Step I: Visit to the official website-www.ossc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Apply Online Tab on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to choose New User/Registered User as per your status.

Step 4: Now fill other details i.e. post applied for, Name of candidate, Date of birth and others to the concerned link and upload the documents.

Step 5: All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online forms and keep it with them for future reference.