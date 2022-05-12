Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 12 May 2022, 13800+ Vacancies in SSC, PSCs, Army and Other

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 12 May 2022 Candidates can apply for 13800+ Vacancies in SSC, MPSC, RPSC, Indian Army and GPSSB.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 12 May 2022 the jobs are available in the various reputed organizations including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Indian Army, Rajasthan Public Service Commission, Maharashrashtra Public Service Commission and Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB).

More than 13800 vacancies are available for various posts such as Junior Executive, Assistant, MTS, Assistant Director, Cheif Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Commissioner, MPHW and Other Details.

Let’s check the details here:

Job Number 1: SSC Recruitment 2022

Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the recruitment of 2980 Selection Post Phase 10 for 10th Passed, 12th Passed and Graduates candidates in various ministries and departments. The candidates can apply online from 12 May to

More Details: SSC Selection Post 10 Notification (Out) for 2065 Vacancies @ssc.nic.in: Check Direct Application Form Link Here

Job Number 2: Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army has published the notification for the recruitment of unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for the 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) commencing in January 2023. Candidates can apply online from 11 May to 09 June 2022.

More Details: Indian Army TGC 136 Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Technical Graduate Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Job Number 3: MPSC Recruitment 2022

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director, Cheif Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Manager, Section Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent posts through State Service Examination 2022. Candidates can apply from 12 May to 01 June 2022.

More Details - MPSC State Service Exam 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in, 161 Vacancies Notified

Job Number 4: GPSSB Recruitment 2022

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has published the notification for the recruitment of 1866 Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) (Class-III). Candidates can apply online from 16 May to 31 May 2022.

More Details - GPSSB MPHW Recruitment 2022: 1866 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 16 May

Job Number 5: RPSC Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the last date of application for the post of 2nd Grade Senior Teacher at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested teachers can apply for RPSC 2nd Grade Recruitment 2022 on or before 14 May 2022.

More Details - RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended for 9760 Vacancies @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in