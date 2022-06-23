Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 23 June 2022: 14000+ Vacancies for ADO, Agneepath, Clerk, PO and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 23 June 2022, the government jobs are being offered by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). 10th Passed to Graduates are eligible to apply for prestigious jobs opportunity. The candidates can apply for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre), Agricultural Development officer (Soil conservation/Soil survey), Agniveer, Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO), and Physical Training Instructor (PTI).

More details regarding this vacancy are given below in this article:

Job Number 1: HPSC Recruitment 2022

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will invite online applications for recruitment to the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) and Agricultural Development officer (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) from 29 June to 19 July 2022.

Link: HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022: 700 Vacancies, Apply Online @hpsc.gov.in From 29 June

Job Number 2: Army Agnipath Recrutiment 2022

Indian Army will start the online application process for recruitment of Agniveers through Agnipath Scheme in July 2022. Candidates can read the details below:

Link: Indian Army Agneepath Recruitment Rally 2022: Apply Online for Agniveer Posts from July onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Job Number 3: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022

Agnipath shall also release the recrutiment of Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR for which the registration will start from 01 July 2022

Link: Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon: Check Agneepath MR SSR Details Here

Job Number 4: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of a Physical Training Instructor. Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment on or before 22 July 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Link: RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Application Link for 5546 Physical Training Instructor Posts Available

Job Number 5: IBPS RRB Recrutiment 2922

Institute of Banking Personnel has revised the number of vacancies for recrutiment to the post of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager).

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Revised to 8285: Apply for PO and Clerk Posts Here