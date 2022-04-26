Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 April 2022: Around 6000 Vacancies for Multi Task Worker, SO, SR, & Other Posts

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 April 2022 here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Likewise every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 April 2022 brings lucrative job opportunities for the job seekers. Today, the list of Top 5 carries around 6000 vacancies with it in various government organizations including Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS), National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), Bank of India and Himachal Pradesh Public works Department (HPPWD).

The above-mentioned organizations are offering job opportunities for the post of Multi-Tasking Worker, Specialist Officers, Scientist/Engineer-SC/SD/JRF, Senior Resident, and assistant software engineers and Assistant Data Analyst. Interested candidates can go through the above list and apply to the posts before the closure of the application. Let's have a look at the latest government job opening today.

5. Himachal Pradesh Public works Department (HPPWD)

Today, the major job of the day is from Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department. The Department has invited applications for filling the huge number of vacancies for Multi Tasking Worker (MTW) Posts under “Multi-Task Worker (Lok Nirman) Policy -2022". This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 8th pass qualification. Candidates are advised to submit their applications online after checking essential details like qualification, vacancy break up, and other details. Candidates can refer to the above hyperlink for more details.

Vacancy Numbers - 5000

Post Name - Multi Tasking Worker (MTW) Posts

Qualification - 8th passed

Last Date - to be announced

Notification Link - HP PWD Recruitment 2022 for 5000 Multi Task Worker Posts, 8th Pass Apply

4. Bank of India

Candidates seeking govt jobs in Bank Sector, have a huge opportunity in Bank of India. The bank has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer. Candidates willing to appear in the BOI SO Exam 2022 can submit applications from today onwards. Candidates can check qualification, experience, before submitting applications.

Vacancy Number - 594

Post Name - Specialist Officer

Qualification - Graduation, Post Graduation, CA, Diploma

Last Date - 10 May 2022

Notification Link - BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, Apply Online for 594 Vacancies @bankofindia.co.in from today onwards

3. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal (AIIMS) has invited applications for Senior Resident Non Academic. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 15 May 2022.

Vacancy Number - 159

Post Name - Senior Resident

Qualification - Post Graduation

Last Date - 15 May 2022

Notification Link - AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2022: 159 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

2. Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Candidates with GATE Scores have an opportunity for Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) and Assistant Data Analysts (ADA) Posts in Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). Interested candidates can submit online applications latest by 24 May 2022.

Vacancy Number - 150

Post Name - Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) and Assistant Data Analysts (ADA)

Qualification - B.E/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech

Last Date - 24 May 2022

Notification Link - CRIS Recruitment 2022 for 150 Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) & Assistant Data Analysts (ADA), Apply @cris.org.in

1. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS) is seeking a job opportunities for Scientist/Engineer-SC/SD/JRF. Interested candidates can submit applications online latest by 8 May 2022.

Vacancy Number - 55

Post Name - Scientist/Engineer-SC/SD/JRF

Qualification - B.E/B.Tech/ME/M.Tech /Ph.D.

Last Date - 8 May 2022

