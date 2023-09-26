Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 1300+ Various Jobs @UPSC, AIIMS, CSL, ECIL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 September 2023 provide you chance to apply for 1300+ various jobs in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 September 2023 Jobs @UPSC, AIIMS, CSL, ECIL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 September 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have golden chance to apply for 1300+ various Jobs announced today i.e. Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 September 2023. These 1300+ vacancies have been released today by different organizations including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), AIIMS Bhopal, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Faculty, ITI Trade Apprentices, Assistant Public Prosecutor and others.

One of the major recruitment drive launched today is for 429 posts for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts released by Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL).

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/ITI/Engineering with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.



Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Public Prosecutor

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 18 various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor & Others on its official website. These positions are available in various departments in the different Ministries.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 For 37 Faculty Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited online applications for the 37 Group A Faculty posts in the Employment News.

CSL Recruitment 2023 For 332 Apprentice Jobs

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has published notice for 332 Apprentice positions. The officials will accept applications from interested applicants until October 4, 2023 (for apprentice positions) and October 8, 2023 (for manager positions).

CSPTCL Recruitment 2023 For 429 AE/JE Post

Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited (CSPTCL) has invited online application for the 429 AE/JE posts on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 14, 2023.

ECIL Recruitment 2023 For 484 vacancies

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) under the Department of Atomic Energy is inviting online applications for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprentices. A total of 484 vacancies are available in different disciplines which are available.

