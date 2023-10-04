Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-4-October 2023: Apply Online for 1800+ Various Jobs @ITBP, BEL, ESIC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 October, 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have a golden chance to apply for 1800+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 October, 2023. You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

More than 1800+ jobs including Project Assistant, Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer, Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer, Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Apprentice and others have been released today.

These jobs have been released by leading organisations of the country including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs and others.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

5. BEL Recruitment 2023 for 120 Graduate Apprentice

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited for120 Graduate Apprentices posts in the various Branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 15 October 2023.

More Details.





4. ITBP Recruitment 2023 for 125 GD Constable

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited application for the 125 General Duty (GD) Constable posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website.

More Details.

3. CDAC Recruitment 2023 For 277 Project Engineer & Other posts

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited online applications for 277 different posts including Project Assistant, Project Associate / Jr. Field Application Engineer, Project Engineer / Field Application Engineer, Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner/Prod. Service & Outreach (PS&O) Manager and others on its official website.

More Details





2. AIATSL Recruitment 2023 for 323 Posts

The AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIASL) is recruiting for 323 various positions including Jr Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive etc. It is a walk-in interview and will be conducted between September 17 to 19 2023.

More Details





1. ESIC Recruitment 2023 For 1038 Paramedical Vacancies

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a recruitment notification for 1038 Paramedical Group C - Paramedical posts across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts by October 30.

More Details




