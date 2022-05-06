Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 May 2022: More than 44K Vacancies in Renowned Organistations, 10th pass can apply

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 May 2022 here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 May 2022: More than 44 thousand vacancies have been notified in various renowned organisations. Like every day, we have come up with Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 May 2022 which includes lucrative opportunities for the candidates seeking government jobs.

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th qualification in India Post and Kerala Public Service Commission. Candidates are advised to go through the list of the top 5 and apply to the post before the closure of the application window. Let's have a look at the latest job opportunities and their requirement below.

5. India Post: Offering More than 38K Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the 10th pass qualification. India Post has announced more than 38 K vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks across India. India Post GDS Registration has been started on the official website. Candidates are advised not to waste the time and apply to the posts before the closure of the application window.

It is to be noted that the selection of the candidates is to be done on the basis of Merit only. No Exam will be conducted for the said posts. Selected candidates will be appointed as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak and will be paid Rs. 12000 for BPM and Rs. 10000 for ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Let's look at the essential details of the recruitment below.

Vacancies - 38926

Post Name - Gramin Dak Sevak

Qualification - 10th passed + Regional Language.

Last Date - 5 June 2022

How to apply - The application can be submitted online only at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

For Reference: India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: 38,926 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Across India, Apply Now!

4. Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 4161 Vacancies

Punjab Education Department has given a chance to apply for Master Cadre Posts. A total of 4161 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. All those candidates who are interested in the profile can submit applications online latest by 15 May 2022. No application will be considered after the due date.

Vacancies - 4161

Post Name - Master Cadre

Qualification - Graduation with B.Ed.

Last Date to apply - 15 May 2022

For Reference: Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Last Date Again Extended Apply Online Now till 15 May for 4161 Vacancies

3. PSSSB Recruitment 2022: Clerk Exam Online Registration to Start from 15 May onwards

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced 1200 vacancies for Clerk Posts. Candidates who are willing to appear in the PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022 Exam will be able to register themselves from 15 May onwards. The last date of the application is yet not announced by the board. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Vacancies - 1200

Post Name - Clerk

Qualification - Graduate

Last Date - to be announced

For Reference: PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1200 Assistant/Clerk Posts from 15 May onwards

2. Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable to the Commando Wing(Men Only) of India Reserve Battalion through a Special Selection Board. Candidates holding 10th pass qualifications can submit applications online latest by 18 May 2022.

Vacancies - 199

Post Name - Constable

Qualification - 10th passed

Last Date: 18 May 2022

For Reference: Kerala PSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 199 Vacancies @keralapsc.gov.in

1. Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply Online from 11 May onwards for Military Nursing Service 2022

Indian Army has published the notification for the recruitment of female candidates through 4 years B.Sc Nursing Course (Military Nursing Service 2022). Registration for online applications will open from 11 May 2022 to 31 May 2022 on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Exam Name - Military Nursing Service 2022

Qualification: Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with 50% Marks.

Last Date - 31 May 2022

How to apply: Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.