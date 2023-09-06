Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 3600+ Various Jobs @ONGC, UPSSSC, DRDO and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations including ONGC, UPSSSC, DRDO and Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification September 6, 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs can apply for the more than 3600 vacancies announced in ONGC, UPSSSC, DRDO and Others. Aspirants can apply for the latest government jobs notification 2023 released for various posts.

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts including Apprentice, Stenographer, Cultural Development Officer, Scientist/Engineer B and others. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Job No 5: PSC Recruitment 2022 -Important Details

Organization Name : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name : Cultural Development Officer

Vacancies Details : 28

Last Date for Submission of Application : September 6, 2023



Job No 4:OPTCL Recruitment 2023- Important Details

Organization Name : Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL)

Post Name : Management Trainee

Vacancies Details : 68

Last Date for Submission of Application : September 24, 2023

Job No 3: DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023 -Important Details

Organization Name : Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO

Post Name : Scientist/EngineerVaca

ncies Details : 200+

Last Date for Submission of Application :September 29, 2023.



Job No 2: UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 -Important Details

Organization Name : Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name : Stenographer

Vacancies Details :277

Last Date for Submission of Application: November 6, 2023

Job No 1: UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 -Important Details

Organization Name : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Post Name : Apprentices

Vacancies Details : 2500

Last Date for Submission of Application: September 20, 2023



