DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023 For 200+ Scientist/Engineer Posts: Salary Upto 1,000,00, Check Eligibility

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023:Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO is recruiting for 200 Scientist/Engineer posts. Check notification pdf, application process, last date and others.

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO has invited online applications for the 200+ posts of Scientist/Engineer B on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 29, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification have golden opportunity to join the various defence research organisation including Defence Research & Development Organization(DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the posts of Scientist `B’ in College of Military Engineering (CME).

The final selection for these positions will be done purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.



DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application for these posts is September 29, 2023. You can apply online for these posts with the help of official website i.e.-https://rac.gov.in.

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 200+ posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for various organisations including Defence Research & Development Organization(DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and to the encadred posts of Scientist `B’ in College of Military Engineering (CME).

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have First Class Bachelor’s/Master Degree in Engineering in the concerned trades as mentioned in the notification from a recognised university or equivalent.

GATE Qualification:

Valid GATE score in concerned trades.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

As per new DRDS Rules dated 25th May 2023, the age limit for the post of Scientist B has changed to 35 years from the earlier from 28 years. Therefore candidates up to 35 years of age are eligible to apply. Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts

How To Apply DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.