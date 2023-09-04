ONGC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2500 Apprentice Posts Across The Country, Check Eligibility

ONGC  Recruitment 2023: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is recruiting for the 2500 Apprentice posts in different trades. Check pdf, application process, how to apply and other updates here. 

ONGC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released notification for 2500 Apprentice posts on its official website. Company is set to recruit these Apprentices posts under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the various trade/disciplines across the country. Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is September 20, 2023.

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Closing date of online application : September 20, 2023
  •  Date of Result/Selection: October 5, 2023
     
     

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) 
Name of Posts  Apprentice 
Number of Posts  2500
Jobs Type  PSU 
Last date for submission of application September 20, 2023
Age limit 18-25 Years
Official website https://ongcindia.com/

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Check the sector wise vacancies across the country. 

  • Northern Sector-159
  • Mumbai Sector-436
  • Western Sector-732
  • Eastern Sector-593
  • Southern Sector-378
  • Central Sector-202

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Stipend 

Graduate Apprentice 9,000/-
Diploma Apprentices 8,000/
Trade Apprentices 7,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

Candidates should have 10th/12th/ITI /B.B.A/Bachelor’s/B.Sc. (Chemistry)/Graduate/Diploma in the concerned trades/category as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 20.09.2023)

How To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co/ https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/https://nats.education.gov.in/ and apply in accordance with the posts as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 2: This portal will have the diversion link to the Skill India portal of Government of India and therefore, candidates applying for trades to register on that portal, i.e. https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in only.
  • Step 3: Candidates have to select the Apprenticeship Opportunities in the top menu.
  • Step 4: Then select in search column location as per ONGC work centres and select the
    respective trade .
  • Step 5: This will force you to login the site with the basic details. Follow the steps given by the portal and complete the registration.
  • Step 6:  Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is September 20, 2023.

What are the Jobs in ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for the 2500 Apprentice posts across the country.
