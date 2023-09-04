ONGC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2500 Apprentice Posts Across The Country, Check Eligibility

ONGC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released notification for 2500 Apprentice posts on its official website. Company is set to recruit these Apprentices posts under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the various trade/disciplines across the country. Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is September 20, 2023.
Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of online application : September 20, 2023
- Date of Result/Selection: October 5, 2023
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
|Name of Posts
|Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|2500
|Jobs Type
|PSU
|Last date for submission of application
|September 20, 2023
|Age limit
|18-25 Years
|Official website
|https://ongcindia.com/
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Check the sector wise vacancies across the country.
- Northern Sector-159
- Mumbai Sector-436
- Western Sector-732
- Eastern Sector-593
- Southern Sector-378
- Central Sector-202
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Stipend
|Graduate Apprentice
|9,000/-
|Diploma Apprentices
|8,000/
|Trade Apprentices
|7,000/-
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 10th/12th/ITI /B.B.A/Bachelor’s/B.Sc. (Chemistry)/Graduate/Diploma in the concerned trades/category as mentioned in the notification.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ONGC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 20.09.2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 25 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
ONGC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co/ https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/https://nats.education.gov.in/ and apply in accordance with the posts as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 2: This portal will have the diversion link to the Skill India portal of Government of India and therefore, candidates applying for trades to register on that portal, i.e. https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in only.
- Step 3: Candidates have to select the Apprenticeship Opportunities in the top menu.
- Step 4: Then select in search column location as per ONGC work centres and select the
respective trade .
- Step 5: This will force you to login the site with the basic details. Follow the steps given by the portal and complete the registration.
- Step 6: Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission.