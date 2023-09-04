ONGC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2500 Apprentice Posts Across The Country, Check Eligibility

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is recruiting for the 2500 Apprentice posts in different trades. Check pdf, application process, how to apply and other updates here.

Get all the details of ONGC Recruitment here, apply online link

ONGC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released notification for 2500 Apprentice posts on its official website. Company is set to recruit these Apprentices posts under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the various trade/disciplines across the country. Last date for submission of online applications for these posts is September 20, 2023.

Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application : September 20, 2023

Date of Result/Selection: October 5, 2023





ONGC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Name of Posts Apprentice Number of Posts 2500 Jobs Type PSU Last date for submission of application September 20, 2023 Age limit 18-25 Years Official website https://ongcindia.com/

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Check the sector wise vacancies across the country.

Northern Sector-159

Mumbai Sector-436

Western Sector-732

Eastern Sector-593

Southern Sector-378

Central Sector-202

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice 9,000/- Diploma Apprentices 8,000/ Trade Apprentices 7,000/-

ONGC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th/12th/ITI /B.B.A/Bachelor’s/B.Sc. (Chemistry)/Graduate/Diploma in the concerned trades/category as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ONGC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 20.09.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.





ONGC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.