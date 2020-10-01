Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 October 2020: Apply for 10,000+ DME Assam, Maharashtra Postal Circle, APS, DHFWS Howrah and Govt. Mizoram

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 October 2020 for 10,000+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam, Maharashtra Postal Circle, Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Howrah and School Education Dept Mizoram Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Howrah
Post Name: Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts
Vacancies: 75
Last Date: 15 October 2020
4. Organization: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 484
Last Date: 07 October 2020
3. Organization: School Education Dept, Mizoram
Post Name: CSS Hindi Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 665
Last Date: 14 October 2020
2. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle
Post Name: Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts
Vacancies: 1371
Last Date: 03 November 2020
1. Organization: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES)
Post Name: PRT, TGT and PGT Posts
Vacancies: 8000
Last Date: 20 October 2020