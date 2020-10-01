Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 October 2020: Apply for 10,000+ DME Assam, Maharashtra Postal Circle, APS, DHFWS Howrah and Govt. Mizoram

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 01 October 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 October 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 October 2020 for 10,000+ more than vacancies in Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam, Maharashtra Postal Circle, Army Welfare Education Society (AWES), District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Howrah and School Education Dept Mizoram Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS) Howrah

Post Name: Staff Nurse, Lab Technician & Other Posts

Vacancies: 75

Last Date: 15 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

Post Name: Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 484

Last Date: 07 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: School Education Dept, Mizoram

Post Name: CSS Hindi Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 665

Last Date: 14 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle

Post Name: Postman, MTS and Mailguard Posts

Vacancies: 1371

Last Date: 03 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES)

Post Name: PRT, TGT and PGT Posts

Vacancies: 8000

Last Date: 20 October 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

