Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 December 2020: Apply for 900+ IFGTB, Manipur University, NBCC, APDCL and NCDC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 December 2020 for more than 900+ vacancies in Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Manipur University, NBCC (India) Limited, Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Post Name: Lab Technician, Assistant Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 24

Last Date: 09 December 2020

4. Organization: Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB)

Post Name: SRF, Jr Research/ Project Fellow & Other Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 17 December 2020

3. Organization: Manipur University

Post Name: Lab. Attendant, Hindi Translator and Other Posts

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 14 December 2020

2. Organization: NBCC (India) Limited

Post Name: Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 15 December 2020

1. Organization: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL)

Post Name: Group A, B & C Posts

Vacancies: 743

Last Date: 18 December 2020