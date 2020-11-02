Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 November 2020: Apply for 3000+ IBPS, CUG, NVS, CDAC Mumbai and HPSSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 November 2020 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai

Post Name: Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 15 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Central University of Gujarat (CUG)

Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 19 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Post Name: Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 149

Last Date: 09 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Specialist Officer Posts

Vacancies: 645

Last Date: 23 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2554

Last Date: 14 November 2020