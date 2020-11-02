Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 November 2020: Apply for 3000+ IBPS, CUG, NVS, CDAC Mumbai and HPSSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 02 November 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Nov 2, 2020 17:08 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
हिंदी में पढ़ें
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 November 2020
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 November 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 November 2020 for more than 3000+ vacancies in Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai

Post Name: Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 15 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Central University of Gujarat (CUG)

Post Name: Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Vacancies: 70

Last Date: 19 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Post Name: Teacher, Librarian & Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 149

Last Date: 09 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Specialist Officer Posts

Vacancies: 645

Last Date: 23 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC)

Post Name: Steno Typist, Steno, JE & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2554

Last Date: 14 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material