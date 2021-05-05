Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 May 2021: Apply for 600+ Goa Shipyard, Oil India, DHFWS Puducherry, IIITM and AIIMS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 May 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Goa Shipyard Limited, Oil India, Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM)

Post Name: Sr. Scientist, Research Scientist, Research Fellow & Other Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 12 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Oil India Limited

Post Name: Assistant Mechanic and Other Posts

Vacancies: 119

Last Date: 22 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 119

Last Date: 16 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Post Name: Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 137

Last Date: 04 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Puducherry

Post Name: Nursing Officer and GDMO Posts

Vacancies: 226

Last Date: 11 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification