Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 May 2021: Apply for 600+ Goa Shipyard, Oil India, DHFWS Puducherry, IIITM and AIIMS
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 05 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 May 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Goa Shipyard Limited, Oil India, Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM)
Post Name: Sr. Scientist, Research Scientist, Research Fellow & Other Posts
Vacancies: 21
Last Date: 12 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Oil India Limited
Post Name: Assistant Mechanic and Other Posts
Vacancies: 119
Last Date: 22 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 119
Last Date: 16 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)
Post Name: Fitter, Welder, Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 137
Last Date: 04 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Puducherry
Post Name: Nursing Officer and GDMO Posts
Vacancies: 226
Last Date: 11 May 2021