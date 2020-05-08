Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 May 2020: Apply for 2800+ BFUHS, Goa PSC, JPSC, UPRVUNL and Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 May 2020 for 2800+ more than vacancies in BFUHS, Goa PSC, JPSC, UPRVUNL and Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Doctor, Research Scientist, Staff Nurse and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2020.

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor, Lecturer and other posts. Eligible applicants can apply for Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 22 May 2020.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has extended the last date of application for filling up the 380 vacant post of Medical Officer (MO). The last date has been extended due to nation-wise lockdown in view of COVID - 19. Candidates can, now, submit their application upto 05 June 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has again extended the last date of online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts. Now, candidates can apply for the post till 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 May 2020.