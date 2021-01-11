Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021: Apply for 7600+ HSSC, APSC, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and BFUHS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 January 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot

Post Name: Senior Resident/Senior Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 24

Last Date: 19 January 2021

4. Organization: Ministry of Defence

Post Name: MTS, LDC, Stenographer Grade-II and Other Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 15 February 2021

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

2. Organization: Indian Army

Post Name: Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) Posts

Vacancies: 194

Last Date: 09 February 2021

1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 7298

Last Date: 10 February 2021