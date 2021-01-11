Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021: Apply for 7600+ HSSC, APSC, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and BFUHS
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 January 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot
Post Name: Senior Resident/Senior Tutor Posts
Vacancies: 24
Last Date: 19 January 2021
4. Organization: Ministry of Defence
Post Name: MTS, LDC, Stenographer Grade-II and Other Posts
Vacancies: 39
Last Date: 15 February 2021
3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 18 January 2021
2. Organization: Indian Army
Post Name: Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) Posts
Vacancies: 194
Last Date: 09 February 2021
1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 7298
Last Date: 10 February 2021