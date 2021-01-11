Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021: Apply for 7600+ HSSC, APSC, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and BFUHS

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 19:08 IST
Modified On: Jan 11, 2021 18:35 IST
Read in hindi
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 January 2021 for more than 7600+ vacancies in Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) Faridkot Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot

Post Name: Senior Resident/Senior Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 24

Last Date: 19 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Ministry of Defence

Post Name: MTS, LDC, Stenographer Grade-II and Other Posts

Vacancies: 39

Last Date: 15 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 18 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indian Army

Post Name: Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) Posts

Vacancies: 194

Last Date: 09 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 7298

Last Date: 10 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 January 2021: Apply for 7600+ HSSC, APSC, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence and BFUHS
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 10, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next