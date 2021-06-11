Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 June 2021: Apply for 3500+ PSPCL, NHM Bhopal, ICG, RCDF and NCESS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 June 2021 for more than 3500+ vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), National Health Mission (NHM) Bhopal, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Bhopal
Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts
Vacancies: 51
Last Date: 30 June 2021
4. Organization: National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS)
Post Name: Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 51
Last Date: 07 July 2021
3. Organization: Indian Coast Guard (ICG)
Post Name: Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 16 July 2021
2. Organization: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur)
Post Name: Dairy Supervisor, Lab Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 503
Last Date: 25 June 2021
1. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)
Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, Other Posts
Vacancies: 2632
Last Date: 30 June 2021