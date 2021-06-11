Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 June 2021: Apply for 3500+ PSPCL, NHM Bhopal, ICG, RCDF and NCESS

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 June 2021 for more than 3500+ vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), National Health Mission (NHM) Bhopal, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Bhopal

Post Name: Dental Surgeon Posts

Vacancies: 51

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS)

Post Name: Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 51

Last Date: 07 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Post Name: Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik Posts

Vacancies: 350

Last Date: 16 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur)

Post Name: Dairy Supervisor, Lab Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 503

Last Date: 25 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)

Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, Other Posts

Vacancies: 2632

Last Date: 30 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification