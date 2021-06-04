NHM Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, 51 Vacancies for Dental Surgeon Post, Apply from 5 June

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission, Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of Dental Surgeon. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5 June 2021 onwards. The last date of online applications is 30 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2021

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Dental Surgeon - 51 Posts

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS Degree from DCI and must have completed an internship.

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM MP Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 5 June to 30 June 2021. Afterwards, no application will be received. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

