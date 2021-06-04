Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NHM Bhopal Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, 51 Vacancies for Dental Surgeon Post, Apply from 5 June

NRHM MP Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 51 Dental Surgeon Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 4, 2021 11:25 IST
NHM MP Dental Surgeon Jobs 2021
NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission, Bhopal has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of Dental Surgeon. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5 June 2021 onwards. The last date of online applications is 30 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 June 2021

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Dental Surgeon - 51 Posts

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a BDS Degree from DCI and must have completed an internship.

NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download NHM Bhopal Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM MP Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 5 June to 30 June 2021. Afterwards, no application will be received. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

